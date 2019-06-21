West Ham make enquiry about Scott McTominay

West Ham enquired about the availability of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.
According to Sky Sports, the two clubs were discussing a move for Issa Diop and the Hammers have asked about the Scottish midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make a move for McTominay in the coming weeks. He could be a decent alternative to the ageing Mark Noble.
Manchester United are willing to offer cash plus player for Diop and West Ham might just ask for McTominay if they are truly interested in the 22-year-old player.
McTominay is unlikely to be a key starter for Manchester United going forward and a move to West Ham might be the best for his development.
The Hammers can offer him more game time and Pellegrini will help him develop as a footballer.
As a coach, he is far better than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His handling of Declan Rice has certainly been very impressive so far.
McTominay has the talent to develop into a reliable midtable player and if West Ham manage to sign him, he could be a great squad option for the next decade.
If he is available for a reasonable price or in a swap deal, West Ham would do well to secure his services this summer.