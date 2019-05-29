West Ham looking to sign Yacine Brahimi

West Ham have been in touch with the Porto winger Yacine Brahimi.
The Hammers are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer this summer according to A Bola (report translated by SportWitness).
Brahimi’s Porto contract is nearing its end and the two parties have not agreed on an extension yet.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham manage to convince him to join.
The Algerian could prove to be an interesting addition to Manuel Pellegrini’s side next season.
Brahimi will add flair and goals to the West Ham attack. He also has the experience to make an instant impact for the Hammers.
West Ham could certainly use someone like him to add more depth and quality to their wide areas.
They are dependent on Yarmolenko and Anderson for creativity and goals from out wide and Brahimi could share the burden with the West Ham duo.
The 29-year-old picked up 13 goals and 4 assists for Porto this past season.
As per the report, Brahimi is looking to join a competitive club and he wants a good financial package as well.
West Ham are not in Europe and therefore it could work against them. However, they have the resources to convince the player with a lucrative package.
It will be interesting to see where the winger ends up this summer.