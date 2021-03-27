West Ham looking to sign Mislav Orsic

West Ham United are interested in signing the Croatian winger Mislav Orsic this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League side watched Orsic in action against Tottenham last week and they were impressed with his performance against the Londoners.





Apparently, Arsenal are interested in signing the Dinamo Zagreb winger as well and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

The report from Football Insider adds that the Hammers have already made contact with Zagreb regarding a potential summer transfer.

SL View: Alternative to Lanzini?

David Moyes needs to add more depth and quality to his attack and Orsic could prove to be a quality long term addition.

The highly-rated winger can play on either flank and he is capable of filling in as the centre forward as well.

The 28-year-old has had an impressive season with Zagreb and he has scored 19 goals so far this season. The Croatian has eight assists to his name as well and he will improve the West Ham attack considerably if he can adapt to the Premier League.

The likes of Manuel Lanzini have been linked with a move away from the club at the end of this season and Orsic could be the ideal alternative.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can fend off the competition from the Gunners and secure his services this summer.

West Ham are currently 5th in the Premier League table and if they manage to secure Champions League qualification, it could give them a massive advantage in the transfer chase.

