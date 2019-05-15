West Ham looking to sign Maxi Gomez and Mitrovic this summer

West Ham are looking to freshen up their attacking options this summer.
According to London Evening Standard, Maxi Gomez is a target for the Hammers.
The La Liga ace has a £43.5million release clause in his contract at Celta Vigo but he can be signed for half of that if the La Liga side are relegated.
The Uruguayan has scored 14 goals for them this season and he is top quality talent.
As per the report, Pellegrini has made him his number one target this summer.
West Ham need to sign a quality forward in order to push for European football. The likes of Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez are simply not good enough anymore.
With Arnautovic’s future uncertain, the Hammers are looking at the Fulham ace Mitrovic as well.
The Serbian had a very good season in the Premier League his side going down in the end. He could prove to be a solid addition to West Ham as well. The 24-year-old has managed to score 11 goals in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Pellegrini manages to sign the two players in the coming weeks.
West Ham certainly have the resources but they will have to work hard to convince the two players to join them.