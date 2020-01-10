West Ham looking to sign Marouane Fellaini

West Ham are interested in signing the former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini this month.
According to Sky Sports, David Moyes is keen on a reunion with the Belgian midfielder. Fellaini worked with Moyes at Everton and Manchester United.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers manage to bring him back to the Premier League once again.
The 32-year-old currently plays for Chinese club Shandong Luneng. He has two years left on his deal with the Chinese outfit.
West Ham could use a physically imposing midfielder right now and Fellaini could prove to be a solid short-term addition.
The Hammers are missing a combative presence like him in their midfield. He will add presence and an attacking outlet for them.
The Belgian can be a threat going forward and his arrival will give Moyes some much needed tactical flexibility.
During his time at United, Mourinho often used him in an advanced role while chasing games. His ability to drive the team forward and hold up the play allowed the Red Devils to take a more direct approach when needed.
He could play a similar role for West Ham this season.
Fellaini has considerable experience of the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact as well.
The 87-cap Belgian international has scored 13 goals for Shandong this season.
On paper, the deal makes a lot of sense and West Ham should do their best to get it done.