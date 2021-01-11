West Ham looking to sign Mariano Diaz on loan

West Ham United are exploring the possibility of signing Real Madrid attacker Mariano Diaz this month.

The 27-year-old is in desperate need of regular first-team football and a move to West Ham might be a good option for him.





According to Daily Mail, the attacker prefers a move to London and West Ham are keen on snapping him up on a loan deal.

Mariano has started just two league games and one Champions League game for Madrid this season. It is evident that he needs to play more often at this stage of his career and Madrid cannot provide him with that platform.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal this season and if he manages to regain his sharpness with more game time, he could prove to be a decent alternative to Sebastien Haller.

Haller joined Ajax in a £22 million deal earlier this month and West Ham need to bring in alternatives before the transfer window closes.

The Hammers have done reasonably well in the Premier League this season and they will be targeting a top-half finish.

Signing a quality attacker this month could give them the boost they need right now.

The likes of Josh King and Abdallah Sima have been linked with West Ham in recent weeks as well.

West Ham need to bring in someone who can adapt to David Moyes’ style of football. Haller was a quality player and one of the main reasons why he struggled in the Premier League was his inability to adapt to Moyes’ style.