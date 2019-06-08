West Ham looking to sign Joan Jordan this summer

West Ham are looking to sign the Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan this summer.
As per Marca’s report (translated by SportWitness), West Ham have submitted a proposal for the 24-year-old midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with the Spanish outfit now.
Other La Liga clubs are interested in the player as well and therefore West Ham will have to act quickly.
Jordan has a contract until the summer of 2020 and it seems that Eibar aren’t keen on losing him for free next summer. They are ready to cash in on the midfielder this summer.
Apparently, the player has a €15m buyout clause but Eibar are ready to accept a fee in the region of €10m in order to get rid of the player now.
It would be a bargain for West Ham and they should look to tie up the move soon.
Jordan will add creativity to West Ham’s midfield next season. He picked up 4 goals and 4 assists in La Liga this past season.
The 24-year-old is very good with his final pass and he has the flair to get past opponents as well. He will help drive the team forward.
Also, his ability with set pieces will help West Ham a lot. He is an accomplished free kick taker and quite lethal from the long range.