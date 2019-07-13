West Ham looking to sign Gonzalo Higuain

West Ham are interested in signing the Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Hammers want to bring in a striker after the departures of Carroll, Arnautovic and Perez.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure a deal for Higuain. The Argentine was on loan at Chelsea last season and he failed to live up to the expectations.
The report from Sky claims that Higuain wants to stay at Juventus next season.
The Italian giants are unlikely to offer him regular game time and it will be interesting to see where the striker ends up eventually.
West Ham can offer him regular football and it would be a good opportunity for him to kick start his career.
The likes of Anderson, Fornals and Lanzini are very good creative players and they can help Higuain shine at West Ham.
At Chelsea, Hazard was the only reliable creative source. Higuain is likely to get more service at West Ham.
The Argentine has proven himself as a world-class goalscorer over the years and he could prove to be a good addition to Pellegrini’s attack. The striking department has been a problem area for West Ham.
He won the Europa League with Chelsea last season and he will bring a winning experience into the dressing room as well.
The Hammers are in talks to sign Rondon and Haller as well.