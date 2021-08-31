West Ham looking to sign Alex Kral on loan

West Ham United are looking to sign Alex Kral from Spartak Moscow.

According to the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, the Hammers hope to sign the 23-year-old defensive midfielder on a loan deal.

There could also be an option or obligation to buy the player permanently next summer.

West Ham looking at a loan deal for Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral. Deal for Czech Republic international could include option to buy or an obligation. Might not be the only player who joins #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) August 31, 2021

Kral has been linked with a move to the London club since the January transfer window and could prove a useful option for David Moyes.

West Ham do not possess a specialist defensive midfielder who can fill in for Declan Rice in the event of an injury and Kral could be the ideal back-up option.

The Czech Republic international has the potential to develop into a quality player, and West Ham may sign him permanently if he impresses during his loan spell.

Rice has been linked with a move away from the Hammers for quite some time and Kral could be his replacement if he decides to move on.

A season-long loan in the Premier League could be ideal for the young midfielder’s development and he could gain invaluable experience with the Hammers.

For the London club, this could be a try-before-you-buy kind of deal and would be a no-risk signing.

Read: West Ham linked with a move for 24-year-old attacker.