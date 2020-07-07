West Ham linked with a move for Michy Batshuayi

West Ham have been linked with a move for Michy Batshuayi.

The Belgian has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and he could be on the move this summer.





As per DH, West Ham and Crystal Palace could be interested in the player.

The Hammers could use more depth in their attack and Batshuayi wouldn’t be a bad option for them. Before his move to Chelsea, he was quite highly rated.

If he manages to regain his confidence and sharpness, he could be a reliable Premier League striker. He would add pace and goals to the West Ham attack.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make a move for the player in the coming weeks.

Batshuayi has been on loan at Palace before and the Eagles will know all about him. The player could be keen on a return to Selhurst Park if the offer is right. He managed to score 6 goals in 13 games for them last year.

The Belgian needs to leave Chelsea in order to play regular first-team football next season and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Both teams could use someone like him and they should look to snap him up if Chelsea’s demands are reasonable.

Chelsea paid €40m for the 26-year-old and they will look to recoup most of that.