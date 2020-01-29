West Ham linked with a move for Haris Seferovic

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Benfica striker Haris Seferovic.
According to O Jogo (translated by Sportwitness), the Hammers are keen on the player but they are yet to open talks for him.
David Moyes is looking to bring in an attacker this month and the 27-year-old is an option. The 64-cap Switzerland international has been linked with Tottenham as well.
Seferovic has scored six goals and he has four assists to his name this season. He could prove to be a decent partner for Haller in the attack.
The former Bundesliga star needs someone to share the goalscoring burden. Also, Seferovic’s arrival would give Moyes some much-needed depth in attack.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make a move for him in the next couple of days. They will have to move quickly if they want to get the deal done in time.
West Ham need to improve their squad if they want to finish the season strongly. Signings like Seferovic will certainly help him lift the spirits around the club.
Having said that, the Hammers might have to pay big money for his services this month. Seferovic is on a long term deal and the Portuguese side will not want to sell for cheap.