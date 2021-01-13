West Ham linked with a move for Arkadiusz Milik

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with a move to West Ham United.

The Hammers recently sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax for a fee of around £20 million and they are thought to be in the market for a replacement.





The 26 year old Poland international will be a free agent at the end of this season and Napoli will probably look to offload him this month for a nominal fee.

Milik is no longer a key player for Napoli and he wasn’t even registered in their Serie A squad for the season.

According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, the player could move to West Ham or Marseille this month.

Apparently, Napoli are demanding a fee of more than €9 million and a percentage of the resale fee.

He said (via Spazio Napoli): “Milik can go to Olympique Marseille: the French club is the only club where the Pole can land. Napoli continues to ask for more than 9 million and there is also a problem with the percentage of resale. There’s also a chance he’ll go to West Ham: a chance offered by the DA”.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit for the services of the Polish striker.

The 26-year-old is a proven goal scorer and he could be a superb addition to the West ham attack.

The Polish international has not played a single game for Napoli this season but he managed to score 14 goals for the Italian side last year and 20 goals the season before that.

The reported fee could prove to be a bargain for West Ham in the long run if Milik manages to adapt to the Premier League.