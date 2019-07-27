West Ham linked with a move for Adebayor

West Ham have been linked with a move for the former Arsenal and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor.
According to Daily Record, West Ham and Watford want to sign the player and the striker wants to join a London club as well.
Manuel Pellegrini has signed Haller as his number one forward this summer but he needs more depth in attack next season. The 35-year-old could prove to be a decent option off the bench for the Hammers.
Adebayor is unlikely to take up a lot of investment and West Ham should look to bring him in.
The former Premier League striker has done well in England before and he should be able to adapt to the league with ease.
He could make an immediate impact for West Ham in the cup games and as a substitute.
Adebayor has done well for Istanbul Basaksehir during his three years at the club and he will look to finish off on a high by making his mark in the Premier League once again.
The 35-year-old managed to score 27 goals in his three seasons at Istanbul Basaksehir.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make their move for the player in the coming weeks now.