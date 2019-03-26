West Ham legend Frank McAvennie comments on Aston Villa star Jack Grealish

West Ham legend Frank McAvennie wants the Hammers to sign Aston Villa star Jack Grealish during the summer transfer window.
He suggests that Grealish has a ’swagger’ in his game, and that he would be a fantastic addition for his former club, while speaking during a guest appearance on Ian Stone’s Comedy Breakfast on Love Sport Radio yesterday.
The 23-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham, according to the Mirror. Tottenham were heavily linked with a move before, and they still retain a keen interest in him. It has been reported that Villa would ask for a fee in the region of £45 million for their star player.
Although West Ham have some top players in their attacking midfield areas, they need youth and creativity and Grealish could provide that. He has been in good form for Villa this season, managing four goals and four assists in 24 Championship games.
There is no doubt about his potential, and should be looking to take his game to the next level by moving to a top Premier League club.
McAvennie suggested that Grealish could take West Ham to the next level.
“The boy has got talent, that’s for sure. He’s got a bit about him. He’s got a bit of swagger which is not a bad thing for West Ham. They could do with someone like that to go in and take them to the next level.”
Grealish could be a very good signing but it remains to be seen whether the Hammers would be willing to dish out such a hefty transfer fee for him.