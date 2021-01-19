Report: West Ham opening bid for Gaetan Laborde rejected

According to reports from The Guardian, Montpellier have rejected West Ham’s opening bid for striker Gaetan Laborde.

West Ham made an opening loan offer for the 26-year-old with an obligation to buy in the summer.





However, the French outfit have rejected the offer, as they will consider only a sale. The Hammers need to pay around £16 million to sign him.

SL View – Hammers should sign him

The Hammers need to sign a striker this month following the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

Michail Antonio remains the club’s only recognised striker at the moment, and West Ham know it would be a risk to rely on him for the rest of the season, bearing in mind his poor injury record.

West Ham have been linked with a host of strikers but manager David Moyes should not waste money on the wrong signing.

The Hammers saw a £22.5m bid for Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri rejected over the weekend. The La Liga outfit are under no pressure to sell En-Nesyri and they are demanding a fee in the region of £40m.

Laborde has impressed this season, having scored six goals and provided six assists in Ligue 1 thus far. He would be a good signing for the London club, but the Hammers need to pay a handsome fee to get him this month.

It is now clear that Montpellier won’t accept a loan deal for the striker. The Hammers offered £22m for En-Nesyri, so theoretically it shouldn’t be a problem for them to offer £16m for Laborde to secure the deal straight away.