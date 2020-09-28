West Ham keeping tabs on Gaëtan Laborde

West Ham are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer window closes and they have identified the Montpellier attacker Gaetan Laborde as a target as per reports (h/t Sportwitness).

The striker has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in the past and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can sign him this summer.





The 26-year-old Frenchman managed to score seven goals last season and he could be the ideal backup for Sebastian Haller at West Ham. The former Bundesliga star has not been at his best since moving to West Ham and he needs someone to share the goalscoring burden with him.

Also, Laborde’s arrival will increase the competition for places and it could help the likes of Haller improve.

Moyes needs to add more depth to his side this summer and bringing in a striker would certainly help the squad.

West Ham were lacking in goals last season and it is a position they must look to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

Laborde has the ability to succeed in the Premier League but agreeing on a deal with Montpellier this late in the window could prove to be difficult. The French side might struggle to replace the striker if they sell him now.