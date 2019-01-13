West Ham keeping tabs on Bournemouth’ Callum Wilson

West Ham are keeping tabs on the Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.
According to Daily Mail, the 26-year-old is being lined up as an alternative to Marko Arnautovic.
The Austrian has been linked with a move to China and if he leaves in January, Pellegrini will move for the Cherries forward.
Wilson has proven himself in the Premier League and he could prove to be a solid addition for the Hammers. He has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth so far this season.
The player has been linked with Chelsea as well but it seems unlikely that Bournemouth will sanction a January sale.
Wilson is a key player for Eddie Howe and losing him at this stage of the season could be catastrophic. The Cherries have already loaned out Jermain Defoe to Rangers.
Dominic Solanke has come in from Liverpool but the young forward is not ready to lead the line just yet.
It will be interesting to see how Wilson reacts if the Hammers come in for him. West Ham are a bigger club and a better team. Also, he is likely to earn a lot more at the London club as well.