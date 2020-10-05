West Ham keen on Zeki Celik

West Ham are thought to be interested in signing the Lille right back Zeki Celik.

As per reports (h/t GFFN), the 23-year-old is a target for AS Roma as well.





It will be interesting to see if the Hammers can convince Lille to sell the defender this late in the window. Lille will struggle to bring in a proper replacement.

Celik is highly talented and he would be a superb addition for West Ham. The Hammers need to improve their right-back options this summer.

The 23-year-old is an excellent passer and he is quite useful going forward. He could add a new dimension to West Ham’s attack.

West Ham have the resources to pull off the transfer and they should not have too many problems convincing the player. They can offer him more wages than Lille and the chance to showcase his talent in the Premier League is likely to be tempting for the Turkish defender.

As per reports, it would take an offer of more than €25m to get Celik out of Lille today and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are willing to pay that much for his services.