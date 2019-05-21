West Ham keen on Yacine Brahimi

West Ham United are interested in signing the Porto winger Yacine Brahimi this summer.
The player will be out of contract soon and the Hammers can snap him up on a free transfer.
According to a report from O Jogo (translated by SportWitness), the player’s departure could be announced later this month.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham submit an offer to the player now.
They could certainly use a tricky wide player and Brahimi would be a superb bargain for Pellegrini.
However, they won’t be the only club after the Porto ace this summer. West Ham must move swiftly to secure his services.
Despite his age, Brahimi can still produce at the top level for another 2-3 seasons.
The Porto midfielder has scored 10-goals this season.
West Ham need to add more goals to their side. The likes of Anderson are very good creatively but they simply do not score enough goals.
Brahimi’s goalscoring ability and versatility could be very useful for the Hammers.
Apparently, Marseille are keen on signing the player as well. In the end, any transfer will come down to Brahimi’s wishes as he will be a free agent soon.