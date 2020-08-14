West Ham keen on signing Nahitan Nandez

West Ham are interested in signing the Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer.

The highly energetic central midfielder could prove to be the ideal replacement for Mark Noble next season.





The West Ham star is past his peak and he needs to be phased out of the starting lineup now. Nandez has the quality to succeed in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can sign him.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t sportwitness), the midfielder has a €36m release clause.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can afford to pay that kind of money for the midfielder. They are still struggling to pay off their debts from the Haller signing.

Convincing the player shouldn’t be too difficult as it would be a step up in Nandez’s career. The Cagliari midfielder will be tempted if a Premier League club comes calling.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder would add drive, work rate and defensive cover in the midfield for Moyes. His arrival would allow the Hammers to play with more freedom.

Also, Rice has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and if he decides to move on, Nandez could anchor West Ham’s midfield in his absence.