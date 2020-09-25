West Ham keen on signing Hans Vanaken

West Ham are interested in signing the Belgian midfielder Hans Vanaken this summer as per Football Insider.

The Belgian international has done well for his club and country over the past year and he could prove to be a quality addition to David Moyes’s midfield.





The 28-year-old has started this season with four goals and two assists in six games and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers can convince Club Brugge to part with their star midfield this summer.

West Ham could use some goals and creativity in their midfield and Vanaken seems like an ideal fit.

He has the quality and the experience to make the step up to the Premier League. He could make an immediate impact at West Ham if he manages to settle in quickly.

West Ham are looking to make a move for the midfielder before the window closes next month and it remains to be seen if they can get the deal over the line.

The Hammers certainly have the resources to tempt Club Brugge and they should be able to convince the player to join them as well.

Vanaken scored 15 goals for Club Brugge last season and he has earned five caps with his national team.