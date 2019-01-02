West Ham keen on signing Everton’s James McCarthy

West Ham are interested in signing the Everton midfielder James McCarthy on loan this season according to Daily Mail.
As per the report, the likes of Fulham and West Brom are interested in signing him. The Hammers are keeping tabs on Gary Medel as well.
The 28-year-old is not a key part of Marco Silva’s plans anymore and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.
West Ham could use some depth in central midfield and it could be the ideal move for him.
The likes of Noble have been quite average this season and Pellegrini needs a combative presence in his midfield.
West Ham have already signed Samir Nasri on a short term deal and McCarthy would be another superb addition. The Everton midfielder could transform Pellegrini’s midfield if he manages to rediscover his sharpness and form.
McCarthy has 18 months left on his current deal and if he manages to impress on loan, it might just earn him a permanent move in the summer.