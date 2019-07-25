West Ham keen on signing Djibril Sidibe

West Ham United are interested in signing the Monaco right-back, Djibril Sidibe.
According to France Football, Crystal Palace are keen on the player as well.
The report adds that Monaco want €15m for the defender this summer. Sidibe has a contract until 2022 and therefore the Ligue 1 outfit are under no pressure to sell. They will hold out for the asking price.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham submit an offer for the player in the coming days.
Manuel Pellegrini could use some depth in his defence and Sidibe would be an upgrade on the likes of Masuaku and Fredericks.
The 26-year-old would certainly improve West Ham and the Hammers should look to get the deal done.
They have the finances to pull this off and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off the competition for Sidibe.
The player is unlikely to turn down the chance to play in the Premier League. Convincing him shouldn’t be too difficult for the Hammers. Apparently, he is tempted to play in England.
Pellegrini has done well to improve his attack this summer and he needs to beef up his defensive options before the window closes.
West Ham will need a strong back four in order to challenge for the European slots next season.