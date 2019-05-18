West Ham keen on Salomon Rondon

West Ham are looking to sign the WBA striker Salomon Rondon this summer.
According to the Northern Echo, the striker is a target for Newcastle United as well but the Magpies haven’t agreed to pay his release clause yet.
The player is a release clause of £16.5 million and the Hammers have indicated that they are willing to pay up.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners can sign the player from under Newcastle’s noses now.
Rondon had a great season on loan at Newcastle and he could be a great signing for Benitez. However, if Mike Ashley doesn’t splash out soon, the striker will be snapped up by others.
West Ham could definitely use a striker like Rondon next year. Pellegrini has worked with the player before at Malaga and he knows the Venezuelan’s strengths very well.
With the likes of Carroll and Hernandez expected to leave this summer, Rondon would be the perfect alternative.
He will add physicality and goals to the West Ham attack. Also, the likes of Anderson and Yarmolenko would benefit from playing alongside a capable target man like him.
The striker scored 11 goals this past season with Newcastle United.