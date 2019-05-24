West Ham keen on Roma’s Edin Dzeko

West Ham are interested in the Roma striker Edin Dzeko this summer.
According to a report from FCInterNews (translated by SportWitness), the Italian side have received requests for the player from the Hammers and RB Leipzig.
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to pull it off.
Despite his age, Dzeko could be a handy option for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. His playing style will allow him to perform at a high level for another year at the very least.
The 33-year-old is not dependent on pace. His technique, movement and physicality is exactly what West Ham need upfront.
He would be an upgrade on the likes of Hernandez and Carroll if the deal goes through.
The report adds that Manuel Pellegrini is an admirer of the player. The two worked together at Manchester City and the Chilean will know all about Dzeko’s qualities.
Furthermore, the player could be tempted to return to English football once again, especially under Pellegrini.
The Bosnian did very well under Pellegrini at Manchester City and a reunion could be attractive for him.
The experienced forward has scored 14 goals for the Italian side this season.