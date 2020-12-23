West Ham keen on Olivier Giroud

West Ham United are looking to bring in a striker next month and Chelsea star Olivier Giroud is thought to be on their wish list.

According to Mirror, West Ham United will look to cash in on the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and bring in a proper goalscorer when the transfer window reopens in January.





Olivier Giroud is not a regular starter for Chelsea but he has proven his quality during his cameos with the Blues so far this season. He has eight goals in 14 appearances for Chelsea so far this season.

The Frenchman could prove to be a quality short term addition to the West Ham United attack and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can pull off the transfer next month.

The likes of Sebastien Haller have been quite underwhelming since moving to the London club and West Ham need someone who can lead their attack week in week out.

In the recent months, Olivier Giroud’s agent hit out at Frank Lampard for his client’s lack of game time at Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see if West Ham United’s interest can tempt the French international to move on.

With the Euros coming up next summer, Giroud wants to play regularly so that he can cement his place in the French squad.

West Ham United can certainly provide him with the platform to play regular first-team football and the club hierarchy are determined to back David Moyes in the transfer market.

Given his contract situation at Stamford Bridge, Olivier Giroud is unlikely to cost a lot and West Ham United might be able to sign him for a reasonable fee next month.

The French international will be a free agent in the summer of 2021 and therefore it would be wise of Chelsea to cash in on him in January as opposed to losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.