West Ham keen on Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey

West Ham are interested in signing the Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.
The Newcastle midfielder hasn’t played too often for the Magpies this season and Pellegrini is keen on securing his services.
According to Daily Mail, the Chilean is an admirer of the former Liverpool midfielder.
Shelvey would be a solid addition to West Ham’s midfield. The Hammers have a very good defensive midfielder in Declan Rice but they are lacking an accomplished passer from the deep. Shelvey could solve that problem for West Ham.
After the addition of Nasri, West Ham should improve creatively. Someone like Shelvey could complete Pellegrini’s midfield.
As per the report, the Newcastle midfielder would cost around £20million.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham make a move for the player in January. They certainly have the financial muscle to make it happen.
However, Newcastle are in a relegation battle and selling Shelvey is highly unlikely. On form, he is the club’s best midfielder. Losing him could prove to be catastrophic for Benitez and the side.
West Ham might have to wait until the summer to secure his services.