West Ham keen on Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden seems desperate to leave the club at the end of this season.
The player has recently admitted that he has spoken to the club about it and he has played his last home game with the Magpies.
Hayden wants to move closer to home and spend more time with his family.
He said: I think I will be going. I have spoken to the club about it and they’ve been open and honest with me. So I’m pretty sure the Liverpool game was my last at home. It’s not what is best for me or my family to be playing here next season and doing all that travelling.”
The 24-year-old midfielder has been in good form for Benitez’s side this season and Newcastle will be gutted to lose him. However, there is no point holding on to someone who is simply not interested in staying.
A permanent move away will be the best solution for all parties here.
As per reports from Daily Star, West Ham are interested in signing the player.
The Hammers could use a long term replacement for Noble and the Newcastle ace would be ideal.
Also, a move to London means that he will be close to his family.
The transfer makes perfect sense in theory but the Hammers need to agree on a fee with Newcastle first.
The Magpies won’t want to lose a good player on a bargain. West Ham might have to cough up around £20m for the 24-year-old.