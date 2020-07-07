West Ham keen on Manchester United duo Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard

West Ham are interested in signing the Manchester United duo Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard this summer.

However, the moves will depend on whether the Hammers manage to beat the drop this season. West Ham are in the relegation battle right now and they must stay up in order to sign the two players.





As per Independent, David Moyes wants a reunion with the Old Trafford duo. He has worked with both players during his time as the Manchester United manager.

The report further states at Everton are keen on Lingard as well.

Both players have fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and they should look to move on in search of regular first-team football. A move to West Ham wouldn’t be a bad option.

Jones can be a useful defender for a midtable club like West Ham and Lingard could be a shrewd addition as well.

West Ham need more depth in their side and for the right price, both players could be good additions to the squad.

Manchester United are unlikely to stand in their way if a good offer comes in. It will be interesting to see if Moyes can lure the two players to London this summer.