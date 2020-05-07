West Ham keen on Gonzalo Montiel

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Argentine full back Gonzalo Montiel.
The 23-year-old is a man in demand this summer and the likes of Valencia and Real Betis are keen on him along with some Italian sides.
As per Ole (via Sportwitness), the defender has a €20m release clause.
West Ham have the means to pull off the signing this summer and it will be interesting to see if they make their move for Montiel in the coming weeks.
David Moyes needs to tighten up his defence and a full back would be a welcome addition.
They need a right back and Montiel could prove to be a solid addition. The likes of Fredericks have been unreliable this season and West Ham must look to bring in an upgrade.
Montiel is a versatile player who can play as a right sided winger as well. Furthermore, he can slot into a back three as a centre back if needed.
His arrival would give West Ham some much needed tactical flexibility.
The 23-year-old has 3 assists to his name so far this season and he will only get better with experience.
Montiel has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender and the reported release clause is quite reasonable as well.