West Ham keen on Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

West Ham have been linked with quite a few defenders in the recent weeks and they are thought to be keen on the Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger now.

According to Daily Mail, the German defender has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and West Ham could look to sign him. Rudiger was dropped against Liverpool in Chelsea’s last Premier League game.





Moyes’s side need to tighten up at the back and Rudiger would be a sensational signing for them. The German international has the quality and experience to improve them immediately. He could be the ideal partner and mentor for Issa Diop.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to sell the 27-year-old to their London rivals.

Rudiger needs to play regular first-team football at this stage of his career and if Chelsea cannot provide him with the opportunity to do so, he should look to move on.

A move to West Ham wouldn’t be a bad option for him.

Chelsea are keen on Declan Rice this summer and the two clubs might be able to work out something involving the two players that benefits all parties.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers come forward with a concrete offer for Rudiger in the coming weeks now.