West Ham keen on Boubacar Kamara

West Ham are thought to be keeping tabs on the Marseille defender Boubacar Kamara.
According to Express, Manchester City are keen on signing the highly-rated centre back as well.
The 20-year-old Frenchman has shown a lot of promise at the French club and he could develop into a top-quality defender with the right coaching.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make their move for the player this summer. The 20-year-old is thought to be valued at around £28m and the Londoners can certainly afford that.
West Ham need to strengthen their back four at the end of this season and Kamara’s addition would be ideal for them.
The youngster could form a solid partnership with Issa Diop at the back for years to come.
Marseille are going through a cash crunch right now and they could be forced to sell players this summer. A tempting offer from West Ham might be enough to convince them.
Furthermore, the player will be keen on a step up as well. Playing in the Premier League would allow him to compete against the very best and that will benefit his development.
West Ham should look to make their move soon. The last thing they would want is for Manchester City to get involved. The defending champions have the resources to beat West Ham to the player’s signature.