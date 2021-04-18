West Ham keen on Adam Hlozek this summer

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options in the summer and they have identified Adam Hlozek as a target.

According to 90min, the Hammers have now stepped up their pursuit of the 18-year-old striker.

West Ham sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax during the January transfer window and they are yet to bring in a quality replacement. They cannot hope to rely on Michail Antonio as their only striker next year and signing a goalscorer should be their top priority this summer.

According to the report, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure his services.

SL View: Signing a forward should be a priority for David Moyes

Hlozek has the potential to develop into a top-class striker in future and he could prove to be a superb long term investment for the London club.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal can help the Hammers sign the Czech hotshot this summer.

West Ham are in a good position to secure Champions League football for the next season and if the Londoners manage to finish in the top four, they would stand a good chance of landing elite talents like Hlozek.

Apparently, the striker could be available for a fee of around €30 million. The 18-year-old striker has 5 goals and 7 assists to his name in 14 appearances for Sparta Prague so far this season.

Despite the considerable interest in the player, the Hammers have a key advantage. The likes of Bayern and Juventus might not be able to provide him regular first-team football and the Hammers could lure him with game time assurances.

