West Ham keen on AC Milan’s Franck Kessie

West Ham are interested in signing the AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie this summer.
According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (translated by Calciomercato), the Hammers aren’t the only English club after Kessie.
Spurs and Arsenal are keen on the Ivorian as well.
It will be interesting to see if West Ham make their move for the player in the coming weeks. They could certainly use a powerful midfielder like him next to Declan Rice.
Manuel Pellegrini is clearly looking to improve his midfield options this summer. The Hammers have already invested in a quality attacking midfielder like Pablo Fornals.
Kessie is highly rated in Serie A and he could develop into a quality player under Pellegrini.
The Chilean is a top class coach and he could be the man to unlock Kessie’s potential.
In an ideal world, AC Milan would not want to lose a player of Kessie’s calibre but the Italian giants are in need of money right now.
The report claims that they will look to raise funds by selling the 22-year-old Ivorian this summer.
Milan needed to strengthen the other areas of their squad and Kessie could finance a couple of moves at the very least.