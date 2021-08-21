West Ham initiate contact with Clermont for Mohamed Bayo

West Ham United are looking to sign a goalscorer before the transfer window closes and they are thought to be keen on the Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo.

According to Le10sport, the Hammers have been in touch with the French outfit regarding a summer move for the 23-year-old Guinean.

Bayo had an exceptional season with Clermont last year and he managed to score 22 goals and pick up seven assists in the second division.

He helped Clermont get promoted to Ligue 1 and he has started this season in red hot form scoring thrice in two matches.

The 23-year-old is highly rated across France and he has a massive future ahead of him.

West Ham could certainly use a natural goal scorer like him in their squad and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off the transfer before the window closes.

Ever since they sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax, the Hammers have not had a specialist goalscorer at their disposal.

Michail Antonio has done a reasonably good job as their striker but he is not a natural centre forward and Bayo could prove to be a quality alternative.

Apparently, the likes of Lille and Bordeaux are keen on signing the player as well but the report adds that West Ham are in a better position financially to secure the player’s services.

Read: West Ham eyeing up a move for 27-year-old attacker.