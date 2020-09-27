West Ham in talks to sign Daniele Rugani

West Ham are interested in signing the Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

According to reports, the two clubs are currently locked in talks over a move for the defender and the Italian giants are asking for a fee of around €20 million.





It will be interesting to see if West Ham can agree on a fee with Juventus for Rugani in the coming weeks.

The 26 year old centre back is highly rated in Italy but he needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential. Juventus have established centre backs ahead of him in the pecking order and Rugani is unlikely to get regular game time at the Turin club this season.

The Hammers need to tighten up at the back in order to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season and someone like Rugani could prove to be a quality signing for them.

The talented centre back will be hungry to prove himself in the Premier League and he could be the ideal partner for Issa Diop this season.

The €20 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of Rugani’s potential and the Hammers should look to get the deal done quickly.