West Ham in advanced negotiations to sign Martin Braithwaite

West Ham are in advanced negotiations to sign Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona this summer.

As per Miguel Rico from Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), the Catalan club want to sell the attacker and the Hammers are prepared to pay around €20m (£18m) for the player.





Braithwaite has had a forgettable spell at Camp Nou and a move away would be the best option for him. He is not a key player for the Spanish giants and he cannot afford to sit on the bench every week at this stage of his career.

West Ham could provide him with regular first-team action. Moyes needs a partner for Haller and the Danish attacker could be the perfect addition.

Braithwaite can play as the number ten or in the wide areas. He is capable of operating as the centre forward as well. The 29-year-old has 9 goals and 2 assists to his name this season.

He will add depth and quality to West Ham’s attack.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming days.

West Ham will have to strengthen their side properly this summer and adding to their attack should be a priority for them.