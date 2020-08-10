West Ham hoping to win the race for Eberechi Eze’s signature

West Ham United are keen on signing the QPR attacker Eberechi Eze this summer.

As per Football Insider, they are hopeful of beating Crystal Palace to the transfer.





The Eagles recently had a £12m bid for the attacker turned down and the 22-year-old will not be sold for a fee of less than £16m.

West Ham are prepared to bide their time in the chase but Eze is reportedly a top target for them.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to meet QPR’s demands for the young attacker. Eze is highly talented with immense potential. He could easily justify the outlay in the coming seasons.

West Ham have the resources to pull off the signing and they should look to wrap up the move soon.

Eze has proven himself in the Championship and he seems ready for the step up to the Premier League.

He will add pace, goals and flair to the West Ham attack and Moyes certainly needs that.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals last season and he picked up 8 assists as well. The youngster can play on either flank and he can operate as the number ten as well.

His versatility will be an added bonus for the Hammers.