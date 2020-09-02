West Ham hoping to sign Said Benrahma for £20 million

West Ham are hoping to use the funds from Grady Diangana’s sale to sign the Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

According to The Telegraph, West Ham are hoping to sign the Algerian for a fee of around £20 million this summer although Brentford are holding out for £30 million.





Benrahma was one of the best players in the Championship last season and he would be a sensational addition to David Moyes’ attack. He would add pace, creativity, flair and goals to the side.

West Ham need to add more unpredictability and goals to their side and Benrahma fits the bill. He scored 17 goals and picked up 9 assists last season.

The 25-year-old is still quite young and he will only get better with experience and coaching. If West Ham manage to sign him for £20 million this summer, it could end up proving a massive bargain in future.

It remains to be seen if they can agree on a fee with Brentford in the coming weeks now.

Benrahma deserves to play in the Premier League and he will be tempted if the Londoners come calling with a concrete offer this summer.

A move to West Ham would allow Benrahma to take the next step in his career and continue his development as a player.