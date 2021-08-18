West Ham hopeful of signing Kurt Zouma before window closes

West Ham United are determined to improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes and David Moyes is optimistic about signing a centre back.

According to The Athletic, the Hammers are hopeful of signing the Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma this summer.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and a move to West Ham could be ideal for the player.

Zouma is unlikely to get regular playing time at Stamford Bridge and he could fall further down the pecking order if the Blues managed to sign Jules Kounde (recently linked) from Sevilla.

West Ham desperately need defensive reinforcements, and Zouma is likely to get regular opportunities at the London club.

The Hammers currently have Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson as their only recognised centre backs. They cannot hope to go through the whole season with just three recognised defenders.

West Ham will be playing in the Europa League this season. They will need a deeper squad to compete on both fronts.

The Londoners were heavily linked with a move with the Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic earlier on in the summer but Athletic are claiming that talks are broken down between the two clubs.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Zouma recently.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can fend off the competition and secure the 26-year-old’s services in the coming days.

