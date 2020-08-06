West Ham have offered €7.5m for Gonzalo Montiel

West Ham have submitted an offer for the River Plate full-back Gonzalo Montiel.

The 23-year-old has been linked with the Hammers for a while now and Goal Argentina claims that the Premier League side have submitted a bid of around €7.5m for the player.





It will be interesting to see if River Plate decide to accept the offer in the coming days. Montiel has been linked with a move to Europe and West Ham would be a good option for him.

The Hammers need a quality right-back and Montiel would get to play often. His versatility and ability to influence the game in the final third will be an added bonus for David Moyes’s side.

The 23-year-old is quite impressive going forward and he can slot in as a centre back if needed.

Manuel Lanzini could help the defender settle into life in England. The West Ham star has previously admitted the club’s interest in Montiel and he claimed that the player would fit in well at the club.

A move to the Premier League would be the ideal next step in Montiel’s career and he should look to get the transfer done in the coming weeks.