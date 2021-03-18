West Ham have asked for information regarding Aaron Ramsey

West Ham United have been linked with Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The 30-year-old has failed to make the desired impact since his move to Italy, and he could be on his way back to the Premier League at the end of this season.





According to journalist Nicolo Schira, West Ham and Crystal Palace have asked for information about securing the player’s services.

Ramsey has two goals and five assists in 26 appearances this season, and he could be a handy option for David Moyes.

The Hammers could certainly use his quality and experience, and he would be a smart addition if Juventus are willing to allow him to leave for a reasonable fee.

His contract with the Italian club expires in 2023, but he may see a move to Palace or West Ham as a step down the football ladder.

However, the 61-cap Welsh international needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and the two London clubs would be able to offer him that opportunity.

One issue for the Hammers could be his past connection to Arsenal, which could make it more difficult to convince him to join the club.

