West Ham goalkeeper Fabianski believes that the club is progressing

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski believes that the club are progressing this season.
The Hammers began this season in disastrous form as they lost their opening four games.
However, they have since improved and are currently in 13th position on the League standings with 11 points from their 11 top-flight fixtures played so far.
Next up for Manuel Pellegrini’s side is a game against struggling Huddersfield Town this weekend.
They will go into the match against the Terriers as the favorites and will also go into the encounter full of confidence after having beaten Burnley last weekend.
Poland international Fabianski believes that there is still more to come from his team this season.
The journeyman Premier League keeper told Sky Sports: “It has been a tricky season, a little bit of a transition season for us.
“But, in recent games, I think performances have been better compared to the start of the season.
“You can see that there is a bit more consistency when it comes to our performances.
“We are getting more points and hopefully that can continue.
“For me, the main thing is to put in a good performance against Huddersfield (on Saturday), get the maximum out of it and put ourselves in a strong position in the table, to then look at what is in front of us in the coming weeks.”