West Ham fans worried about Pellegrini’s comments about Declan Rice

29 March, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Declan Rice could be sold in future if the circumstances are right.

The Chilean explained that if the offer is good and the player is interested, the move could happen.

He said: “It is just a matter of price, if it is a good deal for the club, player and he improves his career then we can do it. But I don’t know nothing there.”

Rice has been in sensational form for the Hammers this year and losing him would be a massive setback for the London club.

However, a transfer seems highly unlikely anytime soon. The midfielder looks really settled at the club and the fans adore him.

Also, he is a regular starter under Pellegrini and therefore he doesn’t need to move to another team just yet.

Rice is still very young and he needs to focus on his development. If he continues to improve, he will get his big move in future.

West Ham fans seem quite worried about Pellegrini’s honest admission and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

Here are some of the reactions.

