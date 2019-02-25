West Ham fans urge the club to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

West Ham fans were very impressed with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s display against them at the weekend.
The Hammers faithful have taken to Twitter to urge the club to sign the Fulham star at the end of this season.
Mitrovic has had a very good season with Fulham so far and he is the only positive out of their season so far.
The former Newcastle United striker has shown that he is capable of playing well at this level and there will be plenty of suitors for him if Fulham go down at the end of the season.
Fulham are in a dangerous position right now and they need drastic improvement. If they fail to secure safety, Mitrovic might decide to move in the summer.
He would be a fantastic signing for most teams in the league. West Ham will do well to sign him.
Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez were linked with moves this season and it seems as if there is uncertainty surrounding their future at the club.
Mitrovic would be a superb alternative for Pellegrini, if the Hammers manage to agree on a deal.
Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to his display against them.
I would at the right price. Real handful of a player and the way we played against Fulham Friday would of actually suited his style with all the crosses into the box
— Brad Palmer (@Mr_BA6) February 24, 2019
Yes defo, very good target man to have at the club
— ⚒Mitchell⚒ (@WHUMitchell) February 24, 2019
Yes think he’s our type of player big strong and very good at bringing others in
— Johnny (@johnrjc26) February 24, 2019
100% he gave our CB’s a tough time the other night and is doing very well at a very average team! Holds up play well, Strong, Good in the air, Links up play and can finish
— RickyG89 (@Ricky_Gavin) February 24, 2019
Would be able to snatch him for about £20m so probably hell yes
— Barış ⚒ (@BarisAskurgirl) February 24, 2019
Massive upgrade on Carroll yes from me
— JOE CRONIN⚒ (@joecronin1999) February 24, 2019
100% yes I think he’d be class for us
— ⚒Ed (@swoopwing) February 24, 2019