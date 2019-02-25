Blog Competitions English Premier League West Ham fans urge the club to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

West Ham fans urge the club to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

25 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham fans were very impressed with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s display against them at the weekend.

The Hammers faithful have taken to Twitter to urge the club to sign the Fulham star at the end of this season.

Mitrovic has had a very good season with Fulham so far and he is the only positive out of their season so far.

The former Newcastle United striker has shown that he is capable of playing well at this level and there will be plenty of suitors for him if Fulham go down at the end of the season.

Fulham are in a dangerous position right now and they need drastic improvement. If they fail to secure safety, Mitrovic might decide to move in the summer.

He would be a fantastic signing for most teams in the league. West Ham will do well to sign him.

Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez were linked with moves this season and it seems as if there is uncertainty surrounding their future at the club.

Mitrovic would be a superb alternative for Pellegrini, if the Hammers manage to agree on a deal.

Here is how the West Ham fans reacted to his display against them.

On-loan Celtic ace Maryan Shved scores a hattrick
Brendan Rodgers confirms he is fully focused on Celtic

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com