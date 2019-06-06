West Ham fans urge the club to re-sign Joao Mario

Some of the West Ham fans want the club to re-sign Joao Mario this summer.
The Portuguese midfielder is up for grabs and he could be a decent option for Pellegrini.
Mario was on loan at West Ham during the 2017/18 season and he managed to impress during that period.
Last month, Daily Mail reported that the player is available for £15m.
It will be interesting to see if the Hammers make a move for the creative midfielder in the coming weeks. Pellegrini could certainly do with someone like him.
Nasri has left the club and Lanzini has been linked with a move. Pellegrini should look to strengthen his creative options before it’s too late.
Mario was a fantastic prospect before his move to Italy and if he manages to regain his form and confidence, he could be a star for West Ham.
Furthermore, the player is only 26-year-old and he can still develop under the right manager.
It would be a gamble right now, but it could pay off massively in future.
Here is what the West Ham fans have tweeted about him earlier.
Massive upgrade on Obiang at 15m is total bargain
— COYI⚒ (@Tommyirons7) June 5, 2019
I massively rate him and was disappointed he didn’t return last season. He is a huge upgrade on Obiang in that holding role
— Adam Leatherbarrow (@Adam_MC1R) June 5, 2019
@davidgold sign him up.
— Loui⚒ (@sh_n) June 4, 2019
That would be a bargain imo. Has class showed glimpses on loan. After a year he would be top dog..
— Ben (@bennyboywhfc) June 4, 2019
Can you imagine him rocking back up where he belongs with us. Would love it personally.
— (@LiamPriceRegan) June 4, 2019