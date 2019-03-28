West Ham fans slam James McClean’s comments on Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice switched his international allegiance to England earlier this season.
His former Republic of Ireland teammate James McClean has now accused the player of using the national team as a stepping stone.
McClean revealed that Rice once claimed to be a proud Irishman but now he recently stated that he is a proud Englishman.
He told RTE: “He said he was a proud Irishman. Then he said he was a proud Englishman. If he’s both… good luck to him but I don’t buy it. I think you’re either one or the other. It’s not just Declan, it’s anyone else. If you’re not proud to be here and we’re a stepping stone then sod off and play for someone else.”
West Ham United fans are not too happy about McClean’s comments on their star player and they have taken to Twitter to slam the Stoke City midfielder.
Furthermore, they also pointed out the fact that James McClean himself changed his international allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland earlier.
Some of the West Ham fans branded the Stoke City ace as a hypocrite.
Rice has been in fantastic form this season and he is a top class talent. England fans will be delighted to have him representing their country and the player is unlikely to concern himself with these criticisms.
Here are some of the fan reactions.
Didn’t he play for Northern Ireland at 21s?
— Craig (@CraigHammond04) March 27, 2019
Coming from the player, who played for Northern Ireland, and switched to Republic of Ireland. 🤔🤔🤔
— James Cole (@TheCole01) March 27, 2019
Says the man who switched allegiances…
— Paul Taylor (@pt_hammer09) March 27, 2019
What a hypocrite. I take it he was a proud Northern Irish man when playing for them at u21 level. 🤡🤡🤡
— AM Shamrock (@Red_Diaboli) March 27, 2019
2 faced spinner
— CRANNY (@CranefieldScott) March 27, 2019