West Ham fans slam Andy Carroll’s display vs Man City

28 February, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


West Ham crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League last night.

On another day, the Hammers could have easily got something out of the game.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men were thoroughly outplayed but they defended really well all game. They will be disappointed to have conceded the second half penalty.

Bernardo Silva went down after a very soft touch and City capitalized on it to win the game.

There were quite a few impressive performances from the West Ham side but striker Andy Carroll managed to disappoint.

The towering frontman struggled to get into the game and City dealt with him comfortably.

The £90k-a-week striker had the chance to put his side ahead but he could not beat Ederson.

West Ham fans seem upset with the striker’s performance and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

