West Ham fans react to Yann M’Vila transfer link

West Ham fans appear to be happy on social networking site Twitter after learning that the Hammers are interested in signing Yann M’Vila this summer.
The Hammers are looking to bolster their central midfield region following the departure of Pedro Obiang.
According to reports from French publication L’Equipe, the Hammers are heavily interested in signing the 29-year-old, with Crystal Palace equally keen.
Turkish club Fenerbahce are also in the race to sign the former France midfielder and they have even offered a financially impressive 4-year contract proposal.
The Hammers have been frequently linked with a move for Gary Medel, but many West Ham fans feel that M’Vila will be a cheaper and better option than him.
West Ham are working on a tight budget and they could get the St Etienne midfielder at a relatively bargain price.
His last spell in English football was at Sunderland on loan where he really impressed.
M’Vila is a technically gifted midfielder and he could be a valuable addition to the West Ham squad.