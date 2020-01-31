West Ham fans react to Willian Jose transfer link

Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Willian Jose.
Earlier this week, Spanish publication AS reported that West Ham have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the striker in the January transfer window.
Many Hammers fans are not pleased with Jose as they feel he is not the type of player the club should be looking to sign at the moment. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Another striker that relies upon service that we won’t provide – great! We need a forward with pace, how hard is that to understand?
— James Gunn (@jamesgunn_) January 30, 2020
Why do we always go for foreign strikers that time to adjust to our league. We need a striker who can hit the ground running. @Dean36ashton10 was right this morning when he said there are good strikers in the Championship we should be going for.
— Gill Berry (@GB_Hammer) January 30, 2020
Not available on loan or a free so not happening 😂
— Jack Grogan-Fenn (@JackGroganFenn) January 30, 2020
Too slow no thanks
— Jamie Matthews (@Effectlly) January 30, 2020
it’s a no from me…another foreigner who would takes ages to adapt to the PL. over-rated and over-priced
— Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) January 30, 2020
The 28-year-old has made 22 appearances for Real Sociedad this season and has scored eight goals for them. He has been reportedly targeted by Manchester United and Tottenham as well, with both clubs looking to sign him on loan.
Real Sociedad are demanding a fee in the region of £25 million. West Ham need to sign a striker and Jose is a good player, but probably the club need someone who has prior experience of playing in the Premier League.
The Hammers find themselves 17th in the Premier League with 23 points from 24 games.