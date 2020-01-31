Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours West Ham fans react to Willian Jose transfer link

West Ham fans react to Willian Jose transfer link

31 January, 2020 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham

Many West Ham fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Willian Jose.

Earlier this week, Spanish publication AS reported that West Ham have joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the striker in the January transfer window.

Many Hammers fans are not pleased with Jose as they feel he is not the type of player the club should be looking to sign at the moment. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The 28-year-old has made 22 appearances for Real Sociedad this season and has scored eight goals for them. He has been reportedly targeted by Manchester United and Tottenham as well, with both clubs looking to sign him on loan.

Real Sociedad are demanding a fee in the region of £25 million. West Ham need to sign a striker and Jose is a good player, but probably the club need someone who has prior experience of playing in the Premier League.

The Hammers find themselves 17th in the Premier League with 23 points from 24 games.

Newcastle United had club-record bid for midfielder accepted but player rejected move & Sky Sports' Keith Downie thinks it's Lille's Boubakary Soumare
Rangers fans react to Ianis Hagi transfer link

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com